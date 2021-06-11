Tanzania: Govt Lessens Employment Terms of Police Officers

10 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

MINISTER of Finance and Planning, Dr. Mwigulu Nchemba has proposed permanent employments to police officers after serving for a six year's term.

The Minister announced on Thursday while tabling the general budget in Dodoma for the sixth phase government.

Dr Nchemba explained that some officers get their permanents employments after serving a 12 year contract and the dalliance in upgrading them has an effect on the officers service protocol and benefits at their retirements.

Dr. Nchemba's recommendation comes following the directives given to the ministry of finance by President Samia Suluhu Hassan asking the ministry to meet with the Ministry of Home Affairs to find a permanent solution on how to help police officers in the country.

"I recommend that, from the beginning of 2021/22 the Police Force officer will serve short term contract of 6 year before being employed on a permanent term" he said.

