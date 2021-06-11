Tanzania: Finance Minister Proposes Monthly Allowance to Councillors

THE Central Government plans to start paying monthly allowances to Councillors in the country directly to their personal bank accounts in all councils with low-revenue potentials begining 2021/22 financial year.

Finance and Planning Minister, Dr. Mwigulu Nchemba said while presenting national budget to the national assembly in Dodoma, that 16 councils with high revenue (Grade A) will continue paying allowances to Councillors using their internal revenue sources.

Dr Nchemba also said the government plan to start paying a monthly allowance of 100,000 shillings for each Division Officer for fuel and maintenance costs.

On Ward Executive Officers, he said the Government plan to start paying a monthly allowance of shillings 100,000 to each Ward Executive Officer through the Council own sources which was previously used to pay Councillors.