Algeria: Tebboune - Citizens Sovereign to Choose Their Representatives in Parliament

10 June 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune said Thursday in Algiers that citizens are sovereign to choose their representatives in the next People's National Assembly (lower house of Parliament) in the legislative elections of June 12th.

"Citizens are sovereign to choose their representatives in the next People's National Assembly," President Tebboune said during a visit to the headquarters of the National Independent Authority for Elections (ANIE), at the invitation of its chairman, Mohamed Charfi.

"The ballot boxes will decide and confirm the choice of the people," the president of the Republic said, stressing that "the era of 'quotas' is over, now that the laws governing the electoral process are respected, in line with the Constitution and the new organic law on elections, for a new era in Algeria."

In this respect, President Tebboune gave guidelines to "protect the votes of the Algerians and to break with the old practices that undermine the confidence of citizens in their institutions."

The coming elections "provide, for the first time, an opportunity to young people and candidates with limited financial resources to represent the people," especially after the electoral system has broken with the interference of money, dirty or not, guaranteeing a true representation of citizens."

The president of the Republic was welcomed upon his arrival at the National Independent Authority for Elections, by Mohamed Charfi and the chairman of the Constitutional Council, Kamel Fenniche.

