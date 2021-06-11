Liberia: Pro-Tempore Albert Chie Tours Arcelor Mittal Liberia

Liberian Senate President Pro Tempore, Albert Chie has expressed optimism about the transformational impact that the ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) expansion project will have on the country's economy and the many benefits to be accrued in jobs, revenue generation, and other critical areas. According to a press release, President Pro Tempore Chie said the investment will be an important driver for economic growth and pledged to work with other legislators to support the AML expansion project and plan for the future.

A geologist, Pro Tempore Chie spoke this week during a courtesy visit to the AML mining operations in Tokadeh, Nimba County where he toured the mine and inspected ongoing preparatory work for the resumption of construction of a concentrator and other state of the art mining infrastructures.

During the tour, Honorable Chie said it is important to commence the concentrator Phase 2 project as soon as possible. He stressed the need for everything to be done to fast track the ongoing discussions with the government to start the project.

"Government sees this as a groundbreaking investment that will provide many jobs and training for Liberians to take up major technical and professional roles within the company," explained Pro Tempore Chie.

ArcelorMittal Liberia's acting Chief Executive Officer Johannes Heystek who hosted the Liberian Senate President Pro Tempore, thanked him for his interest in the operation of AML and for the coutesy to visit the company's mining operations.

Heystek emphasized AML's readiness to accelerate ongoing progress on the expansion project and assured of the company's commitment to increasing investment in Liberia as a strategic partner to the country.

He said ArcelorMittal Liberia was excited by the visit of the President Pro Tempore and expressed the hope that as someone with a rich mining and geological expertise, he would be an ambassador for the expansion project.

An indication of the strong interest and support to the AML expansion project, the visit of President Pro Tempore Chie follows previous high-level visits to ArcelorMittal Liberia by H.E. President George M. Weah and members of the diplomatic corps including the Ambassadors to Liberia of the United Kingdom, the European Union, the United States of America, France, as well as the United Nations Resident Coordinator amongst others.