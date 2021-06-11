Liberia: Court Releases Police Killer in Grand Gedeh

-Family alarms

Liberian judicial authorities, including Solicitor-General Cllr. Symah Cyrenius Cephas and Police Inspector General Patrick Sudue corroborate here that suspect Sampson F. Pennue who allegedly shot dead Deputy Police Commander Alexander B. Saye in Grand Gedeh County last year is out of prison on bail though murder is non-bailable under the laws of Liberia.

The late DPC Alexander Saye headed the Emergency Response Unit of the Liberia National Police assigned in Grand Gedeh when he was allegedly shot dead by National Security Agency (NSA) county commander, Sampson Pennue on November 27, 2020 in Camp 3, Barteh'jem where a Chinese firm, Golden Trip Group Ltd, operates in the county.

The brother of the deceased John Saye alarmed Thursday, June 10, 2021 when he spoke with OK FM 99.5 in Monrovia. "Sampson Pennue has been released; we are very sad about it", he disclosed.

Liberia's Solicitor-General Symah Cyrenius Cephas, who earlier denied having knowledge of the situation, subsequently told OK Conversation if this is true, all his office can do as government chief prosecutor is to go to the Supreme Court and challenge the situation."I asked the lawyer to compile all the documents and send them to me in Monrovia or thru WhatsApp", Cllr. Cephas explains.

Also responding to the issue, Inspector General of Police Col. Patrick Sudue says he is shocked to have learnt that Suspect Pennue is released from detention, but notes: The Police do not have jurisdiction over the court."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I just got a call from one of my officers that he (Sampson Pennue) was released. It is kind of sad to hear such of news."Reports say there is growing descent within the police force over the release of the suspect, who gunned down a senior police officer.

Suspect Pennueh is reportedly brother of Grand Gedeh County Senator Zoe Emmanuel Pennue.

Grand Gedeh County Attorney Cllr. Adolphus Karuah says though he is the judicial head of the county, a senior lawyer, who he did not named, is handling the case, instructing, "Call the 7th Judicial Circuit Court."

Meanwhile, the brother of deceased DPC, John Saye says, the family will hold a meeting to determine the next course of action. The Liberia National Police in Grand Gedeh County charged Suspect Pennue with Murder for the killing of late DCP Saye.

Police say the charge is in accordance with Chapter 14 Sub-chapter A, Section 14.1 of the Revised Penal Code of the Republic of Liberia for having "criminally" and "intentionally" "shooting" and "causing bodily injury on the person of victim Alexander B. Saye with a 9mm pistol thus, resulting to his death.

DCP Saye along with the manager of the Chinese Mining Company Randy Scott, NSA commander Sampson Pennue, and Eugene Sambolleh and Joseph Osseili, agents of the Executive Protection Service had gone to the mining camp to settle dispute among the workers and management of the mining group, according to the police.