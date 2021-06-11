Liberia: MTN Mobile Money Customers Can Now Deposit Cash in and Out At Global Bank

Lonestar Cell MTN, Liberia's leading GSM and mobile financial services company, announces that effective today, MTN Mobile Money customers and agents are now able to cash out at any Global Bank. Thanks to this seamless connection, anyone can conveniently withdraw and deposit cash directly to their MoMo accounts.

To use this service, mobile money users can go to any Global Bank, then dial 1565# and receive cash from their mobile money wallets or deposit cash to their mobile money wallets.

Chris Ssali, Mobile Financial Services Manager, said, "We believe that digital advancements improve lives. We support the government's aim for a cashless digital economy. We are excited about the service because we are giving customers another avenue in which to access their money through our partnership with Global Bank.

Including Global Bank, Lonestar Cell MTN now has partnerships with all of Liberia's nine commercial banks.

Global Bank, which is Nigerian owned, has been in Liberia for the last 15 years and has 50,000 clients. With four branches in Montserrado County and one in Buchanan, the bank's General Manager, RotimiSangodeyi said that he is enthusiastic about this new offering and the partnership with Lonestar Cell MTN because the global banking services industry is going digital.He said, "I can't wait to launch this new feature. If you don't digitialize you will be out of business. So, I can't wait to be a part of the global trend. I urge mobile money customers to take advantage of the new feature for their convenience."

MTN Mobile Money has always been more than just sending and receiving money. The platform facilitates fast, convenient, and most importantly, secure transactions. Signing up for MoMo is free. Just visit any Lonestar Cell MTN Service Center or registered MoMo agent with a valid identification card and fill out an application form.