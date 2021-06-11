Liberia: NEC Receives U.S.500k From GOL to Pay Vendors

10 June 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The National Elections Commission, (NEC), says it has received US$500, 000 from the government of Liberia, for onward payment to local and international vendors, who rendered services to the Commission during the 8 December 2020 Special Senatorial Elections.

NEC-Liberia Thursday said the money was made available through the Ministry ofFinance and Development Planning, after all the necessary modalities betweenthe Commission and the Ministry were reached.

A statement issued by NEC-Liberia, on 10 June 2021 said, the Commission hasalready started payments to both local and international venders for servicesrendered to the commission in 2020.

However, the NEC is asking the government, through the Ministry of Finance andDevelopment Planning, to work with speed to pay the balance of the money toensure that the Commission clears all of its liabilities.

Recently, the NEC local Magisterial office in Tappitta, Nimba County, wasbesieged by Vendors who provided vehicular services to the Commission, whilelocal venders in Monrovia have issued several ultimatums to the Commission,indicating that they were "out of patience" with the Commission for the delay inhonoring contractual arrangements between them and NEC-Liberia.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Key Takeaways From Nigeria President’s Interview with AriseTV
Concern as Kenyatta's Legacy Projects Fall off Priority List
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X