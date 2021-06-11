Liberia: NEC Receives U.S.500k From GOL to Pay Vendors

The National Elections Commission, (NEC), says it has received US$500, 000 from the government of Liberia, for onward payment to local and international vendors, who rendered services to the Commission during the 8 December 2020 Special Senatorial Elections.

NEC-Liberia Thursday said the money was made available through the Ministry ofFinance and Development Planning, after all the necessary modalities betweenthe Commission and the Ministry were reached.

A statement issued by NEC-Liberia, on 10 June 2021 said, the Commission hasalready started payments to both local and international venders for servicesrendered to the commission in 2020.

However, the NEC is asking the government, through the Ministry of Finance andDevelopment Planning, to work with speed to pay the balance of the money toensure that the Commission clears all of its liabilities.

Recently, the NEC local Magisterial office in Tappitta, Nimba County, wasbesieged by Vendors who provided vehicular services to the Commission, whilelocal venders in Monrovia have issued several ultimatums to the Commission,indicating that they were "out of patience" with the Commission for the delay inhonoring contractual arrangements between them and NEC-Liberia.