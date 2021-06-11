Liberia Host International Ministerial Conference

10 June 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

A joint International Ministerial conference between Liberia and neighboring Guinea will begin in Monrovia Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

The 3-day gathering is intended to discuss the development of a rail corridor to transport Guinean mining products using Liberian port infrastructure.

The corridor will also facilitate the transport of agriculture products, people, good and services.

The Guinean delegation will consist of nine senior ministers, headed by the country's Foreign Minister, Ibrahim K. Kaba, who will lead Guinea's bilateral engagements. Heads of Guinean financial institutions will also form part of the delegation.

The Liberian team, consisting of the same number of Ministers, will also be led by the country's Foreign Minister, Dee Maxwell Kemayah. The Guinea Minister of Mines and Geology, Hon. Abdoulaye Magassouba, will lead the country's Ministerial Committee on the Implementation Agreement, while Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah Jr. is leading Liberia.

The agreement represents a legal, institutional and operational framework between the two countries and is meant to secure the use of current and future infrastructure and/or transport services in Liberia by Guinean mining operators. It also facilitates the importation to Guinea by mining operators of goods used for mining projects in Guinea.

The conference is being convened at the prodding of President George M. Weah to work out the technical details for the acceleration of the implementation of the agreement.

Last month, following the passage by the Liberian Legislature, the President signed into law the act ratifying the framework agreement between both countries.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Republic

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Key Takeaways From Nigeria President’s Interview with AriseTV
Concern as Kenyatta's Legacy Projects Fall off Priority List
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X