Zimbabwe: Masvingo to Host Historic Boxing Tourney

THE Government have hailed the Charles Manyuchi Boxing Academy for bringing the sport to Masvingo, in line with devolution.

Manyuchi will defend his WBF World title, which will be unified with the World Alliance Boxing Association and World Professional Boxing Federation, here against Uganda's Mohammed Sebyala, on July 3.

Nine supporting bouts means it will be the first time, for a tournament of such magnitude, to be held in Masvingo.

Speaking at the launch of the tournament here yesterday, acting deputy director in the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation for Masvingo Province, June Mbizvo, said the province was ready to host the event.

"We would like to applaud the efforts made by the promoters of this tournament for remembering this province," said Mbizvo.

"Decentralising sport is good and we have to salute what the promoters have done.

"This will also inspire aspiring boxers from this province.

"We all know that Manyuchi horned his skills in Masvingo and it is encouraging to see him coming back to defend such a title in this same town."

The Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board have already confirmed they will be setting a provincial coordinating office, in Masvingo, on July 1.

ZNBWCB Marketing and Communications Officer, Sharon Dube, said her board were happy to have the event in Masvingo.

"The hosting of this event here, therefore, is an opportunity for local residents to experience world-class boxing, in their backyard," said Dube.

"It is also in tandem with our thrust, as the Board, to spread the game of boxing, and hosting of tournaments, to all parts of the country so that no community is left out."

Manyuchi, who has been in camp over the past month preparing for this bout, said he was ready for the fight.

"We are almost there and I am promising the country a victory," he said.

"I cannot afford to disappoint given that this fight is being held in the town where my journey began.

"I will keep on working hard so that I perfect some of the key aspects of the game and I am confident I will come out victorious."

Bout Card

Chiwandire v Cecilia Pitiseni

Lolita Muzeya (Zambia) v Violet Phiri (Zambia)

Tatenda Biningu v Ronald Tamani

Freeman Mabvongwe v Tinashe Zihove

Lemmy Simbeye (Zambia) v Philip Musariri

Evans Usavihwevhu v Baison Gwayani (Malawi)

Hassan Milanzi v Yemikani Mkandawire(Malawi)

Tinashe Majoni v Yusuf Ali (Malawi)

Charles Manyuchi v Mohammed Sebyala (Uganda)