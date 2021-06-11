Mozambique: 74 New Cases of Covid-19

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Wednesday announced the diagnosis of a further 74 cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease, the highest number of new cases reported in a single 24 hour period, so far this month.

Since the start of the pandemic, according to a Ministry of Health press release, 563,306 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,314 of them in the previous 24 hours.

Of the samples tested, 405 were from Maputo city, 197 from Manica, 134 from Niassa, 128 from Tete, 120 from Maputo province, 117 from Inhambane, 100 from Nampula, 52 from Sofala, 31 from Zambezia, and 30 from Cabo Delgado. No tests were reported from Gaza.

1,240 of the tests yielded negative results, and 74 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brought the total number of cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in Mozambique to 71,239.

31 of the new cases (41.9 per cent) were from Tete, 16 from Maputo city, nine from Niassa, seven from Maputo province, five from Manica, three from Sofala, two from Zambezia and one from Cabo Delgado. There were no positive cases from the other three provinces.

The positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected) for Wednesday was 5.6 per cent, a considerable increase on the rate of 2.5 per cent found on Tuesday. The rates for the previous few days were 7.6 per cent on Monday, three per cent on Sunday, 4.1 per cent on Saturday and 4.7 per cent on Friday. Thus over the past week, the positivity rate has fluctuated in a band of between 2.5 and 7.6 per cent.

The Ministry release reported that, over the same 24 hour period, four new Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, all of them in Maputo. The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment centres fell from 19 on Tuesday to 16 on Wednesday. 14 of these patients (87.5 per cent) were in Maputo city, one was in Matola and one in Nampula.

The release reported one further death from Covid-19 - a 45 year old Mozambican man who died in Maputo. The death toll from Covid-19 in Mozambique now stands at 840.

The Ministry said that 22 people, all from Gaza, were declared as having made a full recovery from Covid-19. This brings the total number of recoveries to 69,709 - or 97.9 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases rose from 635 on Tuesday to 686 on Wednesday. The geographical breakdown of these cases was as follows: Maputo city, 328 (47.8 per cent of the total); Tete, 123; Maputo province, 106; Manica, 43; Inhambane, 26; Sofala, 19; Niassa, 14; Nampula, 13; Cabo Delgado, six; Zambezia, five; and Gaza, three.