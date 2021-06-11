Namibia: Suspended Kunene Cro Reinstated ... Vows to Drop Legal Action

Ongwediva — Former suspended chief regional officer (CRO) of Kunene, George Kamseb, was this month reappointed as the new CRO for the next two years.

Kamseb officially resumed duty on Wednesday.

The two-year contract will enable him to complete his term as he was on suspension for the last two years of his term.

Kamseb's contract expired in 2018, but he was on suspension since 2016 on full pay.

The decision to reinstate him was taken at a council meeting at the end of May.

According to letters seen by New Era, regional council chairman Hendrik Gaobaeb said in a letter addressed to the Minister of Urban and Regional Development, Erastus Uutoni, dated 9 June 2021, that the decision was taken to end the prolonged legal battle between Kamseb and the regional council.

The letter also states that this decision is aimed at enhancing the effective administration and functioning of the council.

Sources at the council allege that the line minister does not approve of the appointment of the new CRO.

They allege that the new council defied the advice from both the attorney general and the Public Service Commission to advertise the position as Kamseb's term expired in 2018.

Minister Uutoni did not answer his phone when approached for comment.

The chairman of the regional council refused to dwell on the matter, citing that he was in contact with the line minister.

"I have communications with the minister, and I cannot comment on administrative issues. Those who are saying the appointment is illegal have a responsibility to advise us because we are in the same institutions, instead of running to the media. When these decisions are taken, we sit with the technical team," Gaobaeb said sternly.

The appointment letter addressed to Kamseb asked him to drop any monetary claims against the council.

"Please alert us how soon you will start working, from which date the reinstatement period will be applicable," the letter reads.

In accepting his new role, Kamseb vowed to drop all legal action against the council. "I thank the Kunene Regional Council for the reinstatement, and I herewith agree that no further action of any kind will be instituted against each other in any court or tribunal," his acceptance letter reads.