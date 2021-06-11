Namibia: German Party Derides Genocide Pact As 'Insufficient'

11 June 2021
New Era (Windhoek)
By Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

A German opposition party has bemoaned the N$18 billion genocide deal reached with Germany over the mass killing of Namibians more than 100 years ago.

Die Linke, also commonly referred to as the Left Party, holds 69 out of the 709 seats in the Bundestag, the federal legislature of Germany, having won 9.2% of votes cast in the 2017 federal election.

Its parliamentary group is the fifth largest of six in the Bundestag and is headed by parliamentary co-leaders Amira Mohamed Ali and Dietmar Bartsch.

Party spokesperson Evrim Sommer told New Era in an email on Wednesday that the party welcomes the fact that the agreement brings about the long-overdue recognition of the genocide of the Ovaherero and Nama.

"In our opinion, there is a moral, historical and political obligation to reconcile the injustice caused by the German Empire and to compensate financially for the consequential economic damage that continues to this day," said the Turkish-born party spokesperson.

"Unfortunately, from our point of view, the promised amount for this is insufficient. The Linke demands that the amount has to be increased to contribute appropriately to the reparation for the injustice suffered and for the consequences of German colonial rule."

She also said the human bones and cultural artefacts stolen during the German colonial era must be returned to Namibia immediately.

"The German school system must also educate about the genocide," she added.

Namibian and German governments earlier this month agreed to a purported genocide reparations pact, which included the European nation committing to fund projects in Namibia amounting to N$18 billion over 30 years.

The affected communities and opposition parliamentarians have received the agreement with mixed feelings.

Meanwhile, during parliamentary question time, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Wednesday rejected calls for reparations from Namibians over the mass killings that Berlin recognises as genocide, saying the 1.1-billion-euro financial aid it offers was on a "voluntary basis".

Over the years, there had been calls for reparations from countries including Greece and Poland over Nazi-era massacres.

"But one must say that that has nothing to do with this case before us. Because this agreement is exclusively on a voluntary basis, there are no legal grounds on which this payment is made or provided for," Maas said.

"And as such, that is also not comparable to the issue of reparations."

Maas said Germany respects criticism from Namibia about the agreement but added that calls for financial compensation of up to hundreds of billions of euros «do not correspond to reality".

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Germany's Genocide Apology, Settlement Divides Namibians
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Concern as Kenyatta's Legacy Projects Fall off Priority List

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X