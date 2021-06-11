Africa: 600 Million People in Sub-Saharan Africa Without Electricity - Mamman

11 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Simon Echewofun Sunday

At least 600 million people forming two-thirds of the sub-Saharan Africa's population lack access to electricity, said the Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman.

Engr. Mamman stated this at the inaugural meeting of the Joint Ministerial Steering Committee (JMSC) of the WAPP North Core project in Abuja Thursday.

"Nowadays, the limited access to electricity as well as the endemic electricity shortages constitutes a bottleneck to the socioeconomic development of ECOWAS Member States. Two-thirds of sub-Saharan Africa's population, approximately 600 million people, are without access to electricity, despite the region's significant endowment of natural resources."

He noted that the 330 kilovolts (kV) North Core power transmission project by the West African Power Pool (WAPP) spans about 875 kilometres to interconnect Nigeria, Niger, Benin, Togo and Burkina Faso.

Speaking further on the $568 million project, he said: "I am quite confident, will result in the opening and evaluation of the bids for the Substations as planned to be completed by the end of July 2021, and that contract negotiations already started with potential EPC contractors for the transmission lines will be completed in time for the start of construction by August 2021."

The ECOWAS Commissioner for Energy and Mines, Mr Sedikou Douka, said the new transmission line "will allow initial energy exchange of 430 megawatts (MW) which could reach 600MW in five to ten years after its launch and could boost trade exchange which is at five percent now among the 14 interconnected countries of ECOWAS."

The Secretary General of WAPP, Siengui Apollinaire Ki, said: "The project started operations in May 2019 following the recruitment of key staff. The completion of this regional interconnection project, which is scheduled to be commissioned in the second half of 2023.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Germany's Genocide Apology, Settlement Divides Namibians
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Concern as Kenyatta's Legacy Projects Fall off Priority List

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X