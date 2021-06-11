Nigeria: Crashes - Don't Fly in Adverse Weather, NAF Pilots Told

11 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Idowu Isamotu

Pilots of Nigerian Air Force have been advised against flying in adverse weather conditions.

A meteorological expert and officer of the Force, Squadron Leader Babajide Olasoji, gave this advice in Abuja yesterday while delivering a lecture at Operations Safety Seminar 2021 for NAF pilots.

Olasoji, while speaking on the topic of the lecture titled 'Severe Weather Risk Management in NAF Air Operations: Challenges and Way Forward', examined dire consequences attached to avoidance of necessary precautions.

"As meteorologists, our roles are basically advisory, whether weather is bad or not, we issue the forecast and give everything out in the form of flight folders alongside, the same way it is being done in civil aviation.

"When the pilots look here and there, you check and ask yourself, what is along the road, what do I encounter? It is now left for you as a pilot. The final decision is for the pilot," he said.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, said the seminar was timely considering the recent unfortunate occurrences that had impugned the flight safety records of the NAF.

Amao, represented by Managing Director, Nigerian Air Force Investment Limited, Air Vice Marshal Emmanual Wonah, said: "Adverse weather is a natural phenomenon that we cannot wish away or control.

"In extreme cases, it poses very grave threats and danger to flight operations. All we can do as aviators, is to manage these "manifestations of mother nature", for the safe and effective conduct of our flight operations."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Germany's Genocide Apology, Settlement Divides Namibians
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Concern as Kenyatta's Legacy Projects Fall off Priority List

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X