Nigeria: Residents Get N242m Compensation for Land Acquired By Govt

11 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Romoke W. Ahmad

Niger State government has paid N242 million in compensation to the residents of Jibi in Tafa Local Government Area of the state for the farmlands acquired for its housing project.

About N183 million was paid for the third phase of the project while about N59 million was paid as backlog of the second phase conducted earlier.

Speaking during the presentation of cheques to the claimants, the Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Barrister Mukhtar Ibrahim Nasale, said the identification and assessment of the land had been carried out earlier and the owners were identified.

He said that there are guidelines for assessing farmlands which was the standard practice, stressing that some farmlands might be the same in terms of size but the economic trees and some other improvements on them were factored into their values for payment of compensation.

He advised the beneficiaries to invest the proceeds, adding that it was part of their land which they used as source of livelihood that was taken from them, hence the need to make judicious use of the money.

The Personal Assistant to the Emir of Zazzau Suleja, Alh. Shuaibu Gani, said Suleja Emirate was happy that the farmlands were acquired for development, and called on the beneficiaries to make good use of the money, adding that the compensation can help them to recover what was taken from them.

The Dagacin Jibi (Zhibi), Mohammed Dahiru Daudu, said they were satisfied with the process.

