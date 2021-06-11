Nigeria: Ondo Doctors Begin Two Weeks Warning Strike

11 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Bola Ojuola

Doctors in Ondo State under the auspices of the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP) have embarked on two weeks warning strike following alleged lackadaisical attitude of state government to their welfare.

Specifically, the doctors alleged that the government had not only failed to pay their salaries arrears for some months but also failed to resolve the issue of exodus of doctors and other health workers among other issues.

The association stated this in a letter sent to the state Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu.

The letter, which was signed by the state Chairman and Secretary of NAGGMDP, Dr Roland Arohunmolase, and Dr. Richard Obe respectively, was made available to our correspondent on Thursday.

The letter was titled 'Notice of withdrawal of service'.

The association expressed hope that Governor Akeredolu would do the needful by addressing demands as contained in the letter.

This development came few days after the state chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association urged the government to resolve the issue of welfare of doctors in the state to curb the exodus.

