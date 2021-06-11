Nigeria: Govt Flags Off Construction of N62.7bn Kano-Gwarzo-Dayi Highway

The federal government has flagged off the construction work on the recently awarded N62.7billion Kano-Gwarzo-Dayi federal highway project.

At the flag-off ceremony yesterday at Dansudu town of Tofa Local Government Area of Kano, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works & Housing, Babangida Hussaini said the company handling the project, CGC Construction Company is expected to complete the project by December 2022.

Hussaini, who was represented by a director in the ministry, said the 83km highway will have three bridges from Kano metropolis where it will start to Diya in Katsina State where it will be terminated, adding that the Kano State government is therefore being requested to help decongest the right of way, farmland, houses, utilities including water pipes.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Barau Jibrin (Kano North), said the road project is one of the campaign promises being fulfilled by President Muhammadu Buhari, Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and himself, adding that the people have been clamouring for the rehabilitation of the road, which has worsened insecurity, incessant accidents that crippled their economic activities.

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on his part, assured that the state government is waiting for the bill of compensation from the federal ministry of works and housing for it to pay accordingly.

He added that more business opportunities are being created with the road project while also stressing that the recently completed Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge railway, which will later be linked with Kano and the Niger Republic will position Kano as the commercial nerve centre of some West African countries.