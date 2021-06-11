Nigeria: Govt Flags Off Construction of N62.7bn Kano-Gwarzo-Dayi Highway

11 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Clement A. Oloyede

The federal government has flagged off the construction work on the recently awarded N62.7billion Kano-Gwarzo-Dayi federal highway project.

At the flag-off ceremony yesterday at Dansudu town of Tofa Local Government Area of Kano, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works & Housing, Babangida Hussaini said the company handling the project, CGC Construction Company is expected to complete the project by December 2022.

Hussaini, who was represented by a director in the ministry, said the 83km highway will have three bridges from Kano metropolis where it will start to Diya in Katsina State where it will be terminated, adding that the Kano State government is therefore being requested to help decongest the right of way, farmland, houses, utilities including water pipes.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Barau Jibrin (Kano North), said the road project is one of the campaign promises being fulfilled by President Muhammadu Buhari, Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and himself, adding that the people have been clamouring for the rehabilitation of the road, which has worsened insecurity, incessant accidents that crippled their economic activities.

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on his part, assured that the state government is waiting for the bill of compensation from the federal ministry of works and housing for it to pay accordingly.

He added that more business opportunities are being created with the road project while also stressing that the recently completed Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge railway, which will later be linked with Kano and the Niger Republic will position Kano as the commercial nerve centre of some West African countries.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Germany's Genocide Apology, Settlement Divides Namibians
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Concern as Kenyatta's Legacy Projects Fall off Priority List

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X