Nigeria: Reps Drop Plan to Scrap NYSC

11 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Maureen Onochie

The House of Representatives Committee on Youths says there is no plan to scrap the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC).

The chairman of the committee, Yemi Adaramodu, said this in Abuja Thursday at the official unveiling of nine books on NYSC and maiden NYSC film in commemoration of the 48th anniversary of the scheme.

According to him, the NYSC is the most successful national programme for fostering Nigeria's unity.

A bill sponsored by Awaji-Inombek Abiante, which had scaled the second reading at the lower chamber, called for the scrapping of the NYSC.

But Adaramodu yesterday said: "Anybody is free to sponsor a bill, but the speaker and the rest of the house believe that the scheme has come to stay in Nigeria.

"The scheme is going nowhere and it is not the plan of the National Assembly to scrap it. I want to let you know that we're with you and for you. We're fully with you, we're together."

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule said there was no reason to abolish the NYSC, stressing that "Just as there's no price for security, there is also no price for unity, and the NYSC defines the unity of Nigeria."

A former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), said the NYSC had exposed corps members to life-changing opportunities and impacted the nation positively.

Gowon called on the Federal Government to think of ways to strengthen the scheme with funds.

He commended the NYSC for putting together works and data about the scheme as literature to enable the public read and have knowledge about it.

NYSC Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, said the scheme had remained the most successful national programme established to address basic challenges that usually confront a developing nation and diverse society such as Nigeria.

He said the documentation of the activities and achievements of the NYSC was to enrich Nigerians with the knowledge of Nigerians and non-Nigerians about the scheme, thereby engendering a greater appreciation of its relevance and achievements.

