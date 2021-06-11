Nigeria: Kwara Community Leader Raises Alarm Over Insecurity in Domain

Ilorin — A community leader and the Magaji of Araromi in Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State, Alhaji Mohammed Saliu, has cried out over the spate of killings and rape going on in the community which he said posed a grave security threat to the people.

The Magaji, who noted that hoodlums have taken advantage of a vast land in the community to perpetrate their nefarious activities, lamented that the situation potends a serious security threat to the state if not tamed.

He spoke while fielding questions from our reporter in his office in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, on the worsening security situation in Araromi.

According to him, 'men of the underworld have seen that land as a haven to perpetrate their criminal activities.

"Midweek, I was called that a dead body was found on the land. I immediately called the police, some principal officers at the palace of the Emir of Ilorin and my lawyer.

"When the team got there, we met the corpse, of which we later suspected that the person might have committed suicide. We saw the chemical he probably took before he died and there was no trace of violence on him.

"While his remains were taken to the morgue at general hospital, the police said they met a SIM card in his pocket through which they reached his father who lives in Ibadan.

"But our concern was that why would he have committed the suicide at the same place that has continued to witness such nefarious acts. We had in the past saved rape and kidnapped victims on the same land. There was a time we rescued a lady that was raped," he added.

Saliu said: "We are the owners of the land, but in 1978, a portion was sold to the former IG, Sunday Adewusi, who used it to farm. However, most of the buildings erected there have become dilapidated and have since harboured criminals.

"Our concern as a community is that the lives of the residents are at stake. We have reported to the police. People should come to our aid at the community so that this criminal activities will be nipped in the bud.

"If this continues, it poses danger to the state. The government should be informed that there is a potential security problem in Araromi area and work towards finding a solution to safeguard the lives of the people", he said.