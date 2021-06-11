Nigeria: One Shot Dead As Gunmen Abduct Students, Lecturers At Polytechnic in Kaduna

SUB: One person was shot dead while students and lecturers were abducted when kidnappers invaded Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic in Zaria, Kaduna State, on Thursday night....

One person was shot dead while students and lecturers were abducted when kidnappers invaded Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic in Zaria, Kaduna State, on Thursday night.

The number of abducted students is yet to be ascertained but Daily Trust gathered that the abducted lecturers are Mrs Habila Nasai from General Studies Department and Mr Adamu Shehu Shika from Accounting Department.

