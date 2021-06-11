Nigeria: AK-47 - My Shoot-On-Sight Order Still in Force - Buhari

11 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Christiana T. Alabi

President Muhammadu Buhari says his order to security agencies to shoot anyone found with illegal AK-47 and other assault weapons is still in force.

He said those attacking security operatives would be dealt with.

Buhari spoke in Lagos Thursday while handing over security equipment procured by the Lagos State Government to the Lagos State Police Command.

He charged the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to rebuild police officers whose morale was dampened by the nationwide #EndSARS protests that occurred last year.

"A nation that turns its police personnel and infrastructure into targets of violence and destruction is a nation on the path of self-destruction. We will act firmly and decisively against any and all persons fomenting or carrying out attacks on our Police Force and other security personnel.

"Let me also use this opportunity to reiterate that my directive to security agencies, to shoot any person or persons found illegally wielding AK-47s and other assault weapons, remains in place.

"As Commander-in-chief, my primary responsibility remains the security of the country and the safety of all citizens. Despite the many challenges we are facing, I want Nigerians to rest assured that we will secure this country.

"We will secure our infrastructure, our highways, our communities, and our forests, and we will secure the lives of our people," he said.

He said the government was currently recruiting 10,000 police officers to reinforce the personnel capacity across the country, adding that he had directed the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission to carry out an upward review of police salaries and benefits.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in his address, said the equipment handed over were meant to assist the Nigeria Police Force to rebuild after the violence and massive destruction that followed the EndSARS protests last October.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

