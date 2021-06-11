Nigeria: Shake-Up in Army - 11 Generals Redeployed, New Spokesman Appointed

The Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, has approved the appointment of Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu as the Director of Army Public Relations, a top military source told Daily Trust last night.

Nwachukwu replaces Mohammed Yerima who assumed duty in February following the appointment of late Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru as Chief of Army Staff in January.

Nwachukwu, until his new appointment, was the Acting Director of Defence Information at the Defence Headquarters.

He once served as the Media Coordinator, Joint Task Force Operation Pulo Shield.

The army also announced redeployment of 11 Generals and other senior officers in a major shakeup.

A statement by the outgoing army spokesman, Yerima, said the posting was in line with the vision of the COAS.

"Those affected in the reorganisation include: Major General FO Omoigui from Headquarters Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI to Land Forces Simulation Centre Nigeria and appointed Director General, Major General CG Musa from Nigerian Army Resource Centre to Headquarters Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI and appointed Theatre Commander, Major General OR Aiyenigba from Defence Headquarters to Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police and appointed Provost Marshal(Army) and Major General IM Jallo from Defence Space Administration to Headquarters Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI and appointed Deputy Theatre Commander 1.

Also redeployed were Brigadier General NU Muktar from Nigeria High Commission Islamabad to Office of the Chief of Army Staff and appointed Director of Procurement, Brigadier General O Nwachukwu from Defence Headquarters (Director Defence Information) to Headquarters Directorate of Army Public Relations and appointed Director, Brigadier General AE Abubakar from Department of Training and Operations( Defunct) to Headquarters 22 Brigade and appointed Commander, Brigadier General KO Ukandu from Office of the Chief of Army Staff (Director Procurement) to National Defence College and appointed Directing Staff.