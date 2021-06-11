Liberia: Pres. Weah Suspends Water & Sewer Managing Director, Deputy Over Leaked Recording On Questionable Authorization of Us$900k for Contractor

Monrovia — President George Manneh Weah, has with immediate effect suspended Duannah A. Kamara and Sensee J. Morris, Managing Director and Deputy Managing Director for Finance of the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) respectively.

The President suspended the pair on Thursday, June 10, following reports of disturbances and allegations of corruption at the LWSC.

The Managing Director and his deputy shall remain suspended pending a full scale investigation.

President Weah has asked the General Auditing Commission (GAC) to conduct an immediate investigative audit.

He mandated the GAC to report to him within 30 days.

Meanwhile, LWSC's Deputy Managing Director for Administration will act as interim head of the entity in consultation with the Chairman of the Board.