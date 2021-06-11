Liberia: French Foreign Minister Signs Two Agreements With Liberia On France First High-Profile Visit to Liberia

Monrovia — French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian is in Liberia to strengthen bilateral relationship between Liberia and France. While in Liberia, he met with his Liberia counterpart Dee-Maxwell Kemayah and signed two agreements amounting to Eight Million Euros and US$10 million.

The Eight Million Euros agreement between the Governments of Liberia and France will be used by the government for urban development.

The cities of Paynesville and Monrovia will benefit from the grant though the rehabilitation of infrastructures. The money will be processed through the World Bank.

The second agreement which is valued at US$10 Million was signed between the Governments of France through PROPARCO and Liberia was provided to ECO bank and it is intended to ensure the empowerment of small and medium Liberian businesses.

The visit of a French foreign minister, according to the two ministers, is the first in the bilateral history of Liberia and France. To Minister Kemayah, the visit is historic and speaks volume to the level of relationship existing between the two countries.

Kemayah said in remarks, "We want to assure you that a reciprocal visit awaits us to France. We want to commend President Macron for the level of support given this country under the leadership of President George Weah. We look forward to further strengthening the ties between Liberia and France."

He promised Liberia's commitment to working with France at the global level in continuation of promoting the core values of democracy, human rights and climate change, amongst others. He also announced Liberia zero tolerance to terrorism.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In response, France Foreign Minister expressed delight, for being the first French Foreign Minister to visit Liberia and his visit is the beginning of catching up with what France has lost. He said, France being the second country to recognized Liberia's independence since 1949, has a long-standing bilateral relationship with Liberia.

He commended Liberia's commitment to democratic process, especially in the conduct of elections and upholding the rule of law. He acknowledged the relationship between Liberia and France and hopes that such relationship continues.

Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said, Liberia is among countries in Africa that are of priority for cooperation for development for the future which is the framework for Liberia and France development. He further stressed the need for a collective fight against terrorism in the world.