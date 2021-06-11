Liberia: Cummings Model Science and Technology School Launches 'Maiden' Science Fair

Paynesville — The Alexander B. Cummings Model Science and Technology School (ABCMSTS) launches its maiden annual Science Fair today Friday on the school's campus on Duport Road.

This year's Science Fair is organized under the theme: "Channeling Curiosity and Ingenuity to Invent" and will showcase science projects undertaken by students of the ABCMSTS.

In a release issued by the school's Principal, Cheryl Flah-Kiahon , these 'outstanding students' have been engaged in research, experiments, and collaboration with students at ABCMSTS' Sister School, College Park Academy in Maryland, USA over the past few weeks and the results of their work will be on display for invited guests to view.

A panel of judges comprising of scientists, educators, business people and others, will be present to appraise the students' projects, from which three projects will be selected as winners for the first, second and third places, the release said.

The Science Fair is being sponsored by The Cummings Africa Foundation (CAF), the Royal Grand Hotel and Aqua Life Mineral Water Company. The purpose of the science fair is to promote STEM education at the school and to serve as a motivation for students to engage in scientific and technological activities; thereby planting the seeds for future Liberian scientists.

The students' projects, the release further, will demonstrate principles in the field of biology, chemistry, physics, the environment, and engineering. The Science Fair will also showcase exhibitions from a select group of technological companies in Liberia as well as exhibitions from the Chemistry Department of the University of Liberia.

"All these exhibitions are intended to pique the curiosity of our students to delve into the world of research and technology whereby the development of Liberia can be enhanced and hastened. Special guests, comprising of prominent Liberians, foreign nationals, and students from the local community have been invited to attend the Science Fair, which promises to be a major boost for science education in Liberia."

The school noted that that this may be the first time in a very long time that an indigenous Liberian school is conducting a Science Fair with Liberian students as the participants, and pledged the Cummings Africa Foundation's commitments to igniting a focus on innovation in Liberian schools by Liberian Students.

Post Views: 4