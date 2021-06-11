Liberia National Police Staging Forum On Strengthening Security

Monrovia — In an effort to strengthen security relations with the media, the River Cess Detachment of the Liberia National Police will on this Saturday, June 12, 2021, stage a day-long forum in the commercial township of Yarpah.

The forum will bring together security sector actors from the Liberia National Police, Liberia Immigration Service, Liberia National Fire Service, Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency, Bureau of Correction and Rehabilitation, and the Liberia National Scout Association.

Senior management staff from the three community radio stations in the county, will make representation at the forum, as journalists serving as correspondents for Monrovia based media outlets have been asked to attend.

The forum, under the theme "Strengthening Security Relations with The Local Media", seeks to broaden the understanding of actors on the roles and responsibilities of both the security sector and the media.

The gathering, funded by the River Cess Detachment of the LNP under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner of Police Fasu V. Sheriff, will bring on facilitators from the Press Union of Liberia and the Ministry of Justice.

River Cess County Superintendent, Bismark Karbiah will make remarks at the opening ceremony of the dialogue.

It's expected the dialogue when held would foster cordiality between the joint security, principally the police and the local media.