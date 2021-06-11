Liberia: Association of Medical Laboratory Technologists Hit By Internal Wrangling Over Disputed Elections

Monrovia — Aggrieved members of the Liberia Association of Medical Laboratory Technologists (LAMLT) have expressed disappointment over the 'unfair' handling of the association's election.

In an interview with FrontPage Africa, one of the presidential candidates, Marcus Kolleh, who claimed to have won the race, blamed LAMLT's long term serving Board Chairman, Gayduobah Flomo for being the mastermind of the stalemate.

FrontPage Africa contacted Mr. Flomo via mobile phone for response but he declined on ground that he was sick. Mr. Flomo did not also respond to text message.

LAMLT, which comprises of qualified laboratory technologists, was established in 1976 to among other things, promote higher standards in clinical laboratory methods and research, assess and accredit pre-service education institutions for medical laboratory and initiate, participate and advise governmental and nongovernmental organizations on programs, regulation and policy matters related to laboratory service provision in Liberia.

Elections were conducted in May 2021 to fill several positions including the presidency, but results were delayed after one of the candidates vying for the presidential position, the incumbent Earl Z. Taweh filed a complaint against the election committee, alleging irregularities and fraud and calling for rerun.

FrontPage Africa gathered that a committee was constituted to probe into the complaint filed by Taweh, and in its recommendations, called for the result of every position to be upheld, except for the presidency. It called for the result to be annulled and asked the election body to conduct a rerun.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, Kolleh and his team, who claimed to have won the elections said the Committee was compromised and its verdict, as announced, was partial and unfair. The Committee's Chairman, Seward Harley was called up for response, but he refused to speak on the matter, stating that his phone was running out of current.

'Afraid of Change'

According to Kolleh, told FPA, the election committee has been placed under intense pressure to thwart the result of the polls in order to block him from taking over the leadership of the association. The election Committee's Chair, David Zinnah did not respond to FPA's inquiry, when called upon. He promised to respond over the weekend.

Kolleh said the current leadership, controlled by LAMLT's Board Chairman is afraid of his team's planned agenda to rebrand the association which has been dormant for years because of no vision to improve it. He vowed to challenge every move that will deprive him and his team of his victory.

"They are afraid and don't want us to take over because they don't want change. The Board Chair has been in office for more than 15 years. We were very clear that upon our election, and as part of our rebranding, we would authorize a comprehensive audit of the entire leadership," he said.

The Board Chairman, along with the Investigation Committee Chairman declined to speak to FPA. The Chairman of the Election Committee promised to respond this weekend.