Rwanda: Basketball - REG Eye Espoir Win to Maintain Unbeaten in Group B

10 June 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) will be keen to avoid any slip-up when they take on Espoir in Group B as they seek to maintain their perfect start into the 2020/21 BK Basketball National League.

The encounter between the two former champions gets underway at 5pm, at IPRC Kigali.

Henry Mwinuka's REG go into the game looking to extend their unbeaten run to three games after dominating Rusizi 105-39 and Trente-Plus 75-36 in the first two games this season.

Speaking to Weekend Sport on Thursday, Mwinuka cautioned his players against complacency in the title chase, noting that every player on his team was ready for the Espoir game.

"I have spoken with my players and they all understand why this game [against Espoir] is crucial. We can't afford to be complacent," said the Tanzania-born tactician.

He further revealed that newly signed American point guard Adonis Filer will make his debut against Espoir as the club look to end their four-year jinx for the league title.

Meanwhile, three-time reigning champions Patriots also play their third fixture this term on Friday evening, and will be on a similar mission - to safeguard their unbeaten record.

The 2021 Basketball Africa League semi-finalists face youthful United Generation for Basketball (UGB) at Amahoro Indoor Stadium, starting at 7pm.

Friday

REG Vs Espoir 5pm UGB Vs Patriots 7pm

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Germany's Genocide Apology, Settlement Divides Namibians
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Concern as Kenyatta's Legacy Projects Fall off Priority List

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X