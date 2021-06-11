Rwanda: Basketball - REG Eye Espoir Win to Maintain Unbeaten in Group B

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) will be keen to avoid any slip-up when they take on Espoir in Group B as they seek to maintain their perfect start into the 2020/21 BK Basketball National League.

The encounter between the two former champions gets underway at 5pm, at IPRC Kigali.

Henry Mwinuka's REG go into the game looking to extend their unbeaten run to three games after dominating Rusizi 105-39 and Trente-Plus 75-36 in the first two games this season.

Speaking to Weekend Sport on Thursday, Mwinuka cautioned his players against complacency in the title chase, noting that every player on his team was ready for the Espoir game.

"I have spoken with my players and they all understand why this game [against Espoir] is crucial. We can't afford to be complacent," said the Tanzania-born tactician.

He further revealed that newly signed American point guard Adonis Filer will make his debut against Espoir as the club look to end their four-year jinx for the league title.

Meanwhile, three-time reigning champions Patriots also play their third fixture this term on Friday evening, and will be on a similar mission - to safeguard their unbeaten record.

The 2021 Basketball Africa League semi-finalists face youthful United Generation for Basketball (UGB) at Amahoro Indoor Stadium, starting at 7pm.

Friday

REG Vs Espoir 5pm UGB Vs Patriots 7pm