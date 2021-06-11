Nigeria: It's Not Yet Over for the Voice Nigeria Evicted Talents

The Voice Nigeria introduced a new element to the third season but before we dive into that, a quick recap of episode 11.

You may be forgiven if you are still relishing Team Falz's performance on the Battles. His talents took their acts to another level, shining in their vocals and stage moves.

Kicking off the Battles, Peace and Dapo waltzed into the stage, dripping royalty. Their costumes were a nod to the 'Coming to America' sequel which was released early this year, a fact Coach Darey pointed out while remarking on their performance for the night. Peace donned a glittering sequined gown with high slits while Dapo completed his dapper look with a leopard skin draped across his shoulder and a fitted cap.

Together, they performed Beyonce's 'Already' featuring Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, and the Jamaican-American music trio, Major Lazer.

Shining in their vocals, the duo gave the judges some heat with their energy.

However, the talents that got the coaches on their feet were Naomi Mac and Tamara. The two young ladies nicknamed 'Lamba Girls' outshone others not only with their vocals but with their creativity, charm and energetic moves.

Strutting to the stage bare-footed, they grooved and moved uniformly to the beat of the catchy Reekado Banks hit 'Ladies and Gentlemen'.

Their performance is one of the most-talked-about battles of episode 11.

While Team Falz went all groovy, Team Waje took a mellow route with Eazzie and Nuel performing Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect'. Ayomikun and Inioluwa known for their soul voices were challenged to perform an upbeat song 'Nobody' by DJ Neptune featuring Joeboy.

At the end of the show, only four talents (two from each team) made it to the live shows. They are Dapo and Naomi Mac for Team Falz; Inioluwa and Eazzie for Team Waje.

In a surprising twist, the evicted talents: Nuel, Peace, Tamara and Ayomikun, were given another chance to remain in the show. Through the new Viewers Save, fans of the show can vote to return any of the talents to the live show. By visiting the website of the music competition, fans are entitled to one vote per day to keep their favourite talents on the show. Voting closes today.

Also, First Bank Nigeria is still giving away prizes to fans who correctly answer trivia questions posted on their social media platforms.

Tomorrow's episode will see Team Darey and Team Yemi Alade battle it out on stage. Will their talents bring more heat to the stage?