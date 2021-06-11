South Africa: Govt Gives Up Its Majority Ownership of SAA

11 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

This marks a step-change in the government's approach to the ownership of troubled state-owned entities. The future ownership model of SAA will be similar to Telkom's.

The Department of Public Enterprises has identified two investors that are set to acquire a majority shareholding in SAA, a move that will see the government no longer wholly owning the troubled airline.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, the current shareholder representative of SAA, announced on Friday, 11 June 2021 that investors will own a 51% majority shareholding in the airline. The government will hold a minority shareholding of 49%.

The two investors that will own a majority of SAA are part of a consortium, which includes Global Airways, a local jet-leasing company, and Harith General Partners, which funds infrastructure development across Africa. Harith also owns Lanseria International Airport in Gauteng.

The consortium, which includes well-known figures in South Africa's aviation industry, will be chaired by Harith CEO Tshepo Mahloele and Gidon Novick, the former Comair CEO who recently launched low-cost airline Lift.

The consortium will initially inject more than R3-billion into SAA - funds that will be allocated to the airline's working capital and help the restart of its flight operations. SAA, which...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Germany's Genocide Apology, Settlement Divides Namibians
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Concern as Kenyatta's Legacy Projects Fall off Priority List

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X