Namibia: Agribank Extend Lending to Communal Farmers

THE Agricultural Bank of Namibia new loan initiative for women and the youth will also cover the once excluded agri-entrepreneurs.

The scheme is for those who earn a salary and those who can get an off-take agreement.

An off-take agreement is one between a supplier and buyer, where a deal is struck to buy or sell an amount of future production.

The scheme will enable more women and youths to access funding and participate in commercial crop and livestock farming.

Agribank chief executive officer Sakaria Nghikembua told The Namibian that all working women and youths with constant monthly cash-flow (salary) sufficient to convince Agribank or those with a fixed contract to supply certain big consumers can now get loans and scale up their production wherever they are farming.

These funds will come from the N$357,4 million that Agribank has made available for all loan disbursements until March 2022.

Women and the youth can access the funds through three lending facilities, namely cashflow/contract lending, salary-backed loans and relaxed collateral requirements for farmland.

The cashflow/contract lending requires no collateral for the applicants (women and youth) who do not have fixed property or have a limited collateral scope on their fixed properties.

The funds to be borrowed under this scheme will be based on the projected cash flow of the individual.

All that is required from the potential farmer to get a loan under the contracting lending is to have a valid off-take or supply agreement with big consumers such as schools, retailers, and others.

This is to ensure the farmer has a market for his/her product and will generate sufficient funds to repay the loan.

Agribank will require the potential farmer to convince the deemed customer to sign a tripartite agreement (off-taker-farmer-Agribank).

This facility does not only allow all working women and youths who have access to unutilised land but it requires the implementation of the government directives that require all public entities to procure locally.

Moreover, the lending facility requires full implementation of the market share promotion, which compels retailers and import agents to buy around 47% or more of their fresh produce locally before they import.

The salary-backed loans also require no collateral from the farmer who does not have fixed property or has a limited collateral scope on their fixed properties.

It requires monthly payments through salary deduction or debit order.

Agribank requires the potential farmer to have a debit order/payroll deduction agreement in place.

Under the Relaxed Collateral Requirements for Farmland Scheme, the bank goes beyond the standardised loan to value ratio - that only funds a certain portion of the value of the asset, and the potential client forks out the rest.

"We offer 100% loan-to-value collateral," said Nghikembua.

He added that the bank can finance farmland at a price equivalent to the bank's valuation of the property, and not a ratio of that valuation as is standard practice.

Nghikembua explained how their different schemes make it easy for young people and women with no capital.

He said the scheme uses cash flow-based lending, instead of collateral, as its core factor.

This is a first of its kind for the women and youth in the country.

Secondly, the salary-backed facility is not normally applicable for clients who own fixed assets, but the bank has relaxed this requirement for women and the youth.

The loan-to-value collateral is up to 100% under the new scheme compared to other schemes or products that take into account only 70% and 80% of the valuation for farmland and residential urban properties, respectively.

WHY ARE YOUR

LOANS REJECTED?

For the financial year 1 April 2020 and 31 March 2021, the bank rejected 37 applications for loand valued at N$91,6 million.

Generally, applications are declined for one or more reasons such as non-viability of what is being proposed by the client (i.e. the proposed farming activities are unable to generate sufficient cash flows to repay the loan(s) as well as cover all other expenses).

Some clients are unable to offer adequate collateral to cover the intended loan(s) for schemes where the collateral is required.

Some of the farmers' loan applications are declined because they are not creditworthy (i.e. blacklisted by credit bureaus).

For the financial year from 1 April 2020 to 31 March 2021, the bank disbursed loans of approximately N$200 million.

