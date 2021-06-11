Namibia: Central Coast Water Sources to Be Linked

WATER infrastructure sharing will soon become a reality at the coast, as mines, the national water corporation and local authorities seek to integrate waterlines - a move championed by water minister Calle Schlettwein.

This came to light during Schlettwein's familiarisation tour to the coast last week, where he visited mines (as bulk water consumers), consulted local authorities on flexible land tenure, agricultural projects and NamWater facilities and projects.

Main events included in the visit were the groundbreaking of the 'Kuiseb collector 2-Schwarzekuppe-Swakopmund' pipeline and the visit to the site of Namibia's second prospective desalination plant north of Wlotzkasbaken.

Schlettwein said the planning and development of water infrastructure in the region must be done as a combined effort by all stakeholders, and that NamWater must be allowed to take the leading role as the bulk water supplier mandated by the government.

"Doing work in silos must strongly be discouraged, as in the end it results in the splitting of resources. This deprives the region of the benefits of synergy it would have attained if all players were to work together as a team," he said.

NamWater chief executive officer Abraham Nehemia said the upgrade of the integrated water supply system for the central coast was aimed at inter-linking the available sources (the Kuiseb delta of Walvis Bay, the Omdel aquifer, and the desalination plants) to ensure supply to the towns, mines and other smaller water demand points in the area.

In order to realise this integrated system, the government and NamWater have to invest in infrastructure that allows all these sources to be able to supply all the water demands.

"That requires a lot of new pipelines and water reservoirs to be constructed," said Nehemia, adding that work has already begun.

Namibia is a dry country where population density and economic activity are where water is not abundantly available. This is especially the case in Erongo.

As a result, water has to be brought where it is needed and that requires the development of a very complex set of infrastructure which enables the use of water resources optimally and provides safe water to places and communities regardless of whether they live close to or far from the water source.

"Water supply challenges pose a serious risk to us as a nation," said Schlettwein, adding that the challenge is further exacerbated by climatic change with the drought-prone inland that has made it difficult to realise the full potential of agriculture and economic development, apart from securing the required long-term volumes of potable water to the uranium mines, the central coast and to the capital, Windhoek.

Most of the water infrastructure is also aging, making it difficult for the government to fulfil its mandate to ensure the continuous availability of water.

For instance, the 76km Kuiseb collector 2-Schwarzekupp-Swakopmund pipeline has reached the end of its economic lifespan (nearly 50 years old) and has suffered frequent bursts, and had to be replaced.

The sections with the highest number of pipe bursts had to be replaced first.

Based on these priorities, NamWater has already replaced all the high priority sections, and has now started with the second highest priority sections. The entire 76km line should be replaced by 2023.

Over the past decade, NamWater with government support has committed investments over N$1 billion in the creation and upgrades of water infrastructure in Erongo, particularly at the central coast to serve the local authorities of Walvis Bay, Swakopmund, Henties Bay and Arandis as well as the uranium mines.

Email: [email protected]