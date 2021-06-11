Uganda: Rwandair Suspends Flights to Uganda Over Covid Spike

11 June 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By David Vosh Ajuna

RwandAir has suspended all flights to Entebbe International Airport as Uganda struggles with surging Covid-19 cases.

"Due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in Uganda, RwandAir announces the suspension if its flights to Entebbe effective June 10, 2021, until further notice," the airline announced June 10, 2021.

The viral disease which has proven quite intractable in the last two weeks saw Uganda, on its worst day so far, register a record high 1, 438 new infections on Thursday, as the country reached a cumulative tally of 56, 949 cases since the outbreak.

RwandAir additionally encouraged customers affected by its directive to "rebook at no additional costs upon flights' resumption or seek refund."

This week, Uganda's Covid-19 death toll eclipsed 400 with health authorities warning that civil disobedience towards mounted restrictions could escalate the situation.

Stretched out health facilities are now grappling with over 784 active cases of patients on admission with infections now spread across the country.

Close to 758, 000 people have been inoculated through a mass vaccination drive in Uganda while just over 47, 760 people have recovered from the Coronavirus.

Uganda's test positivity rate now stands at over 17% with more than 1, 168, 479 people tested, according to Ministry of Health data.

"Covid-19 is spreading fast and is more deadly than ever before," the health ministry warned June 10.

Copyright © 2021 The Monitor.

