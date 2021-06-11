Tanzania: Budget Allocates 7tri/ - for Flagship Projects

THE country's key flagship projects have received ambitious budget allocations of 7.44tri/- for 2021/22 fiscal year, aimed at speeding up Tanzania's transformation into middle-income economy, it can be learnt.

This budget, which is intended to realise an inclusive and competitive economy, will be spent on financing projects which build a vibrant society of competition both regionally and globally.

Out of the allocated budget, 3.13tri/- is for the implementation of the ongoing flagship schemes, which include strengthening the national airline- ATCL; Mchuchuma Coal and Liganga - iron projects.

Tabling the budget estimates for the financial year 2021/2022 in the Parliament yesterday in Dodoma, the Minister for Finance and Planning Dr Mwigulu Nchemba said the allocated development funds include 1.19tri/- for the railway projects and construction of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) as well as 2.08tri/- for construction of roads, bridges and airports.

"The 2.34tri/- will be for power generation, transmission and distribution projects, which include the Julius Nyerere Hydro Power Project (JNHPP)," he said, adding that the construction of an SGR line from Mtwara to Mbamba Bay as well as to Liganga and Mchuchuma, being priorities in the next fiscal year.

Dr Nchemba described the JNHPP and SGR projects as not only as state of the Art schemes, but the 'mother' ones for every Tanzanian, whose failure to accomplish will be a curse to the nation.

"They are projects that define the independence of our country, define the dignity of Tanzanians and built by Tanzanians themselves... the late Mwalimu Julius Nyerere carried the vision of these projects, the late President John Magufuli initiated these projects, and President Samia is going to complete them. I assure Tanzanians that we will not abandon such projects," he told the house.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Going forward, the minister noted that the government would also focus on promoting innovation and transfer of technology, develop railway infrastructure and services, construct and rehabilitate roads, which link Tanzania with neighboring countries as well as decongesting urban areas, besides improving rural roads, bridges, water and air transport infrastructure.

More so, he mentioned the determination of the government to transform Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and digital infrastructure and energy infrastructure.

Other flagship projects that will be implemented are: Crude oil pipeline from Hoima (Uganda) to Tanga (Tanzania); construction of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plant in Lindi, Ruhudji Hydropower Project - 358 MW and Rumakali Hydropower Project - 222 MW; nickel mining project; construction of bridges and flyovers including Kigongo - Busisi bridge (Mwanza).

The list at the same time cited the Tanzanite bridge (Dar es Salaam) and Kamata flyover (Dar es Salaam); procurement of deep-sea fishing vessels and construction of fishing port (Mbegani); construction of sugar processing plant at Mkulazi; EyasiWembere and Mnazi Bay North petroleum exploration projects; soda ash project at Engaruka; as well as the development of Special Economic and Export Processing Zones.