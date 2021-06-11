South Africa: President Ramaphosa Participates in G7 Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the G7 Leaders' Summit in Cornwall in the United Kingdom.

The summit starts today and ends on Sunday.

President Ramaphosa will attend this gathering at the invitation of British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

The summit brings together leaders to discuss efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic and create a greener and more prosperous future for all.

President Ramaphosa has been invited in recognition of South Africa's leadership role on the continent and globally in the fight against the pandemic, including championing vaccine equity within and between nations.

The President's working visit to the United Kingdom affords South Africa and the host country an opportunity to deepen the strong ties that characterise their bilateral relations.

South Africa has also been invited for its role as co-chair of the ACT-Accelerator Facilitation Council, which aims to expedite research, manufacturing and equitable distribution of vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics across the world.

President Ramaphosa and his counterparts will deliberate on proposals formulated during ministerial talks in the lead-up to the leaders' summit.

The President will participate in three working sessions on Health, Open Societies and Economies, and Climate and Nature.

The summit will allow South Africa to push for a swift international response to COVID-19 that enables the equitable and affordable access of COVID-19 vaccines and medical supplies.

Such a response should include financial support from wealthy countries for the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator (ACT-A) and the adoption of a Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) waiver at the World Trade Organisation.

On the issue of climate change, South Africa will argue for a global commitment to a just transition for developing economies and significantly scaled-up support for adaptation and implementation support.

President Ramaphosa is accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor.