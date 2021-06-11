South Africa: Taste Travel for Grounded Gourmands

11 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Anna Trapido

Covid-19 has constrained our travel plans but, with the right African ingredients, it is possible to be transported through taste...

The author supports The Lunchbox Fund, transforming South African education one school meal at a time.

It has been over a year and many of us are getting seriously itchy feet. We are bored with our same-old, same-old South African surroundings but we lack the funds and/or vaccinations required to undertake international adventures. Which is where Urban Ethnic Market at the Blackheath Pavilion, Johannesburg comes in. Whether you are craving the taste of a distant homeland or hungry for unfamiliar foreign flavours, Lovelyn Bassey's über-elegant African food emporium serves up wanderlust mitigating cross-continental culinary journeys for grounded gourmands.

The business is not new but rather recently relocated and revamped. Previously situated amidst the hustle, bustle, crime and grime of Beyers Naude Drive, Urban Ethnic Market has always kept quality ingredients but the original, cramped, fluorescent-lit space had the look and feel of a storage unit rather than an aesthetically enticing experience. Consequently, customers tended to dash in and out seeking specific items rather than lingering long enough to discover novel taste...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

