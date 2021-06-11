Tanzania to Waive Value-Added Tax On Smartphones

10 June 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Bethsheba Wambura

Dodoma — The Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba has proposed to waive value-added tax on smartphones tablets and modems to encourage the use of telecommunications services to achieve the target of 80 percent of internet users by 2025.

Dr Nchemba said this while presenting the budget proposal for the fiscal year of 2021/22 in Dodoma where he said the telecommunications sector has become an important link in expanding the scope of citizens who are in the digital world and in the financial sector (Financial Inclusion).

"I recommend exemption of Value Added Tax on smartphones with HS Code 8517.12.00, Tablets with HS Code 8471.30.00 or 8517.12.00 and Modems with HS Code 8517.62.00 or 8517.69.00.,"

"I propose to waive the value-added tax on smartphones, smartphones, and modems to encourage the use of telecommunications services to achieve the target of 80 percent of internet users by 2025 from the current 46 percent," said Dr. Mwigilu Nchemba

The purpose of this measure he said was to promote usage of data services in the country in order to attain the target of 80 percent of users of internet services by 2025 against the current performance of 46 percent of users in the country;

