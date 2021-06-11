Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Okays Live Music Shows

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has granted local artistes the go ahead to resume live shows but with strict conditions not to entertain more than fifty people in the venues.

This comes after Mnangagwa Thursday hosted popular musician Andy Muridzo and Chief Hwenje at the State House where he handed some music equipment.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa strums a guitar at State House

Arts and Recreation deputy minister, Tinotenda Machakaire who was present at the meeting said there was still need for artistes to follow Covid-19 protocols so that the decision is not reversed.

"Please join me in extending gratitude to H.E CDE E.D Mnangagwa who has given artistes the green light to resume live shows on condition they do not exceed the stipulated 50 people.

"Let us not abuse this privilege and adhere to the regulations outlined by WHO and our Covid-19 taskforce."

Zimbabwean artistes have been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic as they could no longer generate any revenue from live shows which were banned indefinitely as part of the country's measures to contain the scourge.

Popular songstress Selmor Mtukudzi this week took to social media to express her disquiet with Zimbabwean authorities' uncompassionate behaviour with suffering musicians through maintaining the ban on live shows.