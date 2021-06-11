Nigeria: 2 Nigerians Join Global Committee On Covid-19 Response

11 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Two Nigerians have been selected to join the scientific advisory committee of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations over the next three years.

Sani Aliyu and Alash'le Abimiku join 32 other experts selected globally to provide world-class scientific input and recommendation to guide CEPI response to COVID-19 pandemic.

Aliyu is the former national coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Abimiku is executive director of International Research Centre of Excellence at the Institute of Human Virology, Nigeria.

They will also deliver guidance and challenge towards CEPI's US$3.5bn plan, announced in March 2021, to mitigate or even dramatically reduce the threat of future pandemics and epidemics.

CEPI is currently funding several projects towards the development of a Lassa fever vaccine.

This includes an ongoing Lassa fever epidemiological study in three states in Nigeria, in collaboration with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In addition, CEPI, together with GAVI, WHO and UNICEF are co-founders of COVAX, which has provided about 3.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Nigeria.

The commitment is to provide sufficient doses to cover at least 20% of Nigeria's population in 2021.

The new members on the committee, named in Oslo this week, begin their roles this June.

"The expert group has already served as a pivotal force in propelling our scientific understanding and insight forward for our priority diseases like Lassa fever, Ebola, and, today, COVID-19," said Dr. Richard Hatchett, CEO of CEPI.

"We look forward to working with our new colleagues who, through their scientific flair and creativity, will be instrumental in guiding us and the world forward in our response to epidemic and pandemic disease.

"In selecting our new members, we have created a global forum of voices with diverse scientific and cultural input to build on the lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic and catalyse progress tackling the global health challenges that lie ahead of us."

Members of the Scientific Advisory Committee were selected following a call launched by CEPI in January 2021.

Following the call's closure, CEPI conducted an exhaustive review process of candidates based on expertise, experience, and geographical representation across March and April 2021.

All candidates were approved by the Executive and Investment Committee of the CEPI Board.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Germany's Genocide Apology, Settlement Divides Namibians
Concern as Kenyatta's Legacy Projects Fall off Priority List

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X