Nigeria: June 12 - Delta CP Warns Against Unlawful Gatherings, Protests

11 June 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

Saying that the command "will not allow any miscreant to distort the already existing peace in the state", the statement said: "Members of the public particularly residents of Delta state are to be aware that on no account should any group be seen, gathering or carrying placard in the name of protest, as such will not be allowed in the state.

"Officers and men of the command have been placed on red alert and have been ordered to arrest and deal decisively with any criminally minded elements who wish to go against this order.

"The command is more than ever willing to go after any miscreant who might be found wanting. The Commissioner of police is urging members of the public to partner with the police to see that those who try to bring disunity in the state and our dear nation be arrested and brought to book.

"Also, it is pertinent to state that undercover police detectives have been deployed across the state for the purpose of arresting any person or persons staging any form of protest.

"The command is committed to maintain and sustain the peace the state is currently enjoying."

