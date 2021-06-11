Nigeria: Covid-19 - Again, Ondo Leads As Nigeria Records 45 New Infections

11 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

Surprisingly, Lagos, which has by far been the most impacted by the disease, has so far recorded lower figures in the daily tally this week.

For the third time during the week, Ondo State has topped the chart of the newly confirmed coronavirus infections in the country with 23 cases out of 45 recorded across six states on Thursday.

The state had earlier topped the nation's newly confirmed infection chart on Monday and Tuesday while Yobe had also recorded the highest figure on Wednesday.

According to an update by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on its website on Friday morning, the 45 new cases raised total infections in the country to 167,027.

According to the agency, 85 patients were discharged on Thursday after treatment, raising the total recoveries across the country to 163,413.

Nigeria, however, still has a total of 1,497 active infections.

Breakdown

While Ondo led the daily tally on Thursday, Lagos came second with 15 cases. Gombe, Kaduna and Rivers had two infections each while Nasarawa recorded only one case.

According to the NCDC update, Nigeria has tested 2,113,061 samples out of the country's estimated 200 million population.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

