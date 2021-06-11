Nigeria: APC Ratifies Timetable for Congresses

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it would organise ward, local government, state and zonal congresses soon ahead of the party's national convention.

Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John James Akpanduoehehe told newsmen after a meeting of the committee which lasted for about three hours yesterday in Abuja. He said that the meeting ratified the timetable for the congresses and directed the Director Organization, Prof Ussiju Medaner to release the details of timetable.

"The Caretaker Committee has considered and ratified the much awaited timetable for our Congresses.

"The Director of Organization will give you (newsmen) details of the time table and schedule for the Congresses," he said.

While the APC scribe did not announce the date for the congresses and convention, impeccable sources at the APC Secretariat told our correspondent last night that the congresses and convention would not be held in June, 2021.