Kenya: Man Who Terrorised Family Members and Villagers Lynched

11 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Charles Wanyoro

Angry residents of Kathima village yesterday stoned to death a 35-year-old man accused of killing three family members.

Mr Kaberia Kiani was confronted by residents as he chased his terrified mother, Eunice Nkatha.

Residents and family members celebrated the death, claiming Mr Kiani had recently killed his father, wife and child over domestic squabbles.

Kiegoi assistant chief Karwara Kinyanka confirmed the incident, but said although the man's wife and child had died, there was no police report linking Mr Kiani to the deaths.

Released from remand

"I feel happy because finally I will get peace of mind after days of suffering. Yesterday, I didn't sleep because of his threats and residents do not visit my home because they are afraid of him. The only problem is that he has left orphans that I have been taking care of since he killed his wife," said his mother.

She said her son was released from remand on May 20 this year after being arrested in connection with the death of his father and immediately launched threats against her and other family members.

Residents also said the deceased usually terrorised them especially during the evenings making them fearful of moving around.

Village elders and a pastor had approached the man and asked him to make peace with his family and the community but he insisted that he would only rest after killing his mother and six other relatives.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Germany's Genocide Apology, Settlement Divides Namibians
Concern as Kenyatta's Legacy Projects Fall off Priority List

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X