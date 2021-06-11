Nigeria: Police Arrest Pastor, Security Guard With Human Parts

11 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hameed Oyegbade

Operatives of the Osun State Police Command have arrested a pastor, Olagunju Adetunji, and a security guard, Adewumi Gbadamosi, with human parts in Osogbo, the state capital.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Wale Olokode, paraded the suspects at the police headquarters in Osogbo.

The security guard confessed that he had killed a young boy and given parts of his body to the pastor who wanted to use them for rituals.

Gbadamosi said he killed the boy because he scaled the fence of the house he was guarding.

"The boy scaled the fence of a building I was guarding and I caught him. He said his name was Kehinde when I interrogated him. He attempted to run away and I shot him.

"After shooting him, I became scared. So, I decided to sever his body. I threw some of it into a stream. I gave the head to a pastor because he said he needed a globe, (human eye).

"No one knew that I shot or killed the boy; I severed the body to evade arrest. I still have in my custody, the two hands and legs of the deceased," he said.

However, Adetunji who is a pastor of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church at Kajola denied receiving any human part from the security guard.

