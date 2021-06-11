Tunisia: Trade Deficit Narrows to 5941,7 Md, End of May (Ins)

11 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The trade deficit narrowed to 5941.7 million dinars (MD) by the end of May, against 6099.9 MD during the same period last year, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said in its note on "Foreign Trade at Constant Prices May 2021," released on Friday.

The coverage rate improved from 71% in May 2020 to 75.8% in May 2021.

Exports edged up by 24.7% during the first 5 months of 2021, against a 23.8% drop during the same period last year, reaching 18609.9MD against 14921.4MD.

Likewise, imports posted a 16.8% rise compared to a 24.2% decline during the first 5 months of 2020, reaching 24551.6MD in value against 21021.3MD during same period last year.

