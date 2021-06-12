Nigeria: We'll Overcome Our Challenges - Buhari

12 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed optimism that the country will overcome its current challenges.

President Buhari, in a national broadcast to commemorate Democracy Day today, said the country had in the last two years witnessed and overcome a good number of testy challenges that would have destroyed other nations especially relating to our collective security.

The President said the "indefatigable Can Do Spirit of the Nigerians" had "sustained us and would keep pushing us to put these challenges behind us."

He added that his "strong belief in the Nigerian spirit" gave him comfort that everyone was facing these challenges with renewed commitment to keep our country one.

"When you elected me as your President in 2015, you did so knowing that I will put an end to the growing insecurity, especially the insurgency in the North East, but the unintended consequences of our scattering them in the North East pushed them further in-country which is what we are now facing and dealing with.

"We will, by the Grace of God put an end to these challenges too.

"Unfortunately, like in most conflict situations, some Nigerian criminals are taking undue advantage of a difficult situation and profiteering therefrom with the misguided belief that adherence to the democratic norms handicaps this Administration from frontally and decisively tackling them.

"We are already addressing these obstacles and we will soon bring some of these culprits to justice.

"We are, at the same time addressing the twin underlying drivers of insecurity namely poverty and youth unemployment.

"Interventions led by Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria driving economic growth over the past 6 years are targeted mostly to the agricultural, services, infrastructure, power and health care sectors of the economy," he also said.

President Buhari spoke further: "I join you all today to commemorate and celebrate our Democracy Day. It is a celebration of freedom and a victory for one people, one country and one Nigeria.

"Once again, I want to render my sincere and heart-felt condolences to the families and friends of our gallant service men and women who lost their lives in the line of duty and as a sacrifice to keep Nigeria safe.

"I extend the same condolence to the families and friends of our country men, women and children who were unfortunate victims of such senseless arsons, kidnappings and murders.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu yesterday night said elected officials across the country will be embarrassed if the sources of their current assets were investigated.

President Buhari spoke in an exclusive interview he granted the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

The president restated the need for a specialized court to pursue corruption cases to convince Nigerians about the seriousness of the government.

He described the Nigerian elite as being "very forgetful people".

The president said his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) will remain in power for as long as possible.

He said everything possible was being done to make the party formidable.

"That is why we carried out the revalidation exercise. From state to state; local government to local government and ward by ward," he said.

He added: "I prefer APC to be in power as long as possible. The future of this administration will depend on the survival of APC after we have left. The party should continue."

