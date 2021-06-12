Angola: Basketball Experts Sceptical About Angola Qualification to Tokyo Olympic Games

Luanda — Several Angolan basketball experts have said they are doubtful about the possible chances for the Angola national team to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games taking into account the potential of the opponents taking part in the qualifying tournament, methods of dispute and competitive level of the competition.

Angola will take part in the pre-Olympic qualifying competition to take place from June 29 to July 4 of July, in Lithuania.

Speaking to ANGOP on the national team's chances to qualify, the sports commentator António da Luz and the former basketball player Benjamin Avó agreed on what are the difficulties Angola will face against Slovenia and Poland.

For António da Luz, the team has some strengths, but will face two strong European teams (13th and 16th in the world ranking), which makes it very difficult.

About the absence of key players like Carlos Morais, Valdelicio Joaquim and Gerson Domingos, da Luz said he regrets this fact having stressed that with more work and dedication the new members coming from USA college basketball, may cover the gap.

Benjamin Avó, in his turn, spoke of the need to give some space to new players so they can make up a more cohesive group since they do not yet play in high competition.

"They don't compete at that level and given the gaps in the team it would be an opportunity for them to fit in, understand what high competition is and in the future we may have a more competitive team," Avó said.