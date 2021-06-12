Nigeria: Our Commitment to Progressive Reforms, Electoral Promises Unwavering - APC

12 June 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Adedayo Akinwale

Abuja — The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that its commitment to progressives reforms, electoral promises remain unwavering.

The National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, stated this in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja

He said that it was the President Buhari-led administration that declared June 12 as Democracy Day in its unwavering commitment to democracy as contained in the APC mission statement and vision.

Akpanudoedehe said ahead of the planned APC National Convention and indeed the 2023 general election, stakeholders have continued to support the committee's efforts to strengthen unity in the party and make it a more formidable nation-building machine.

The secretary stressed that this would lead to the delivery of more dividends of democracy across the country.

He said, "As Nigerians mark the 2021 Democracy Day, it is important to note that Africa's most populous country remains the largest economy on the continent under the leadership of President Buhari, with a GDP of $514 billion as published in the latest World Bank report and this is in spite of lower oil production caused by the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy. "

The party noted that in the six years of the Buhari administration, Nigeria had witnessed unprecedented renewal of vital infrastructure designed to support the continuous expansion of the Nigerian economy, facilitate domestic trade, enhance social interactions and promote ease of doing business

