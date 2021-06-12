Nigeria: Why Some Nigerians Finance Terrorism - Buhari

Government of Nigeria / Twitter, QueenestherIroanusi/PremiumTimes, Pixabay, Wikimedia, George Ogala/Premium Times, allafrica.com
President Muhammadu Buhari, top left, national assembly, middle, Lagos bottom left, Abuja city gates, middle, Senate,right, displaced people, soldiers (file photo).
11 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ayitogo

The president stated this on Friday in an interview with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that individuals who finance terrorism in various parts of the country do so to remain relevant.

The president stated this on Friday in an interview with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and monitored by PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Buhari, while responding to a question about the alleged financiers of terrorism his administration recently apprehended, stated that most of them are wealthy individuals who are no longer relevant in government.

He said such people will be made to face the law.

"Their motive is that they are made irrelevant and they want to use their resources they accumulated over the years to prove that they are still around and the administration will deal with them. Anybody caught will be dealt with," the president said.

About 400 businessmen, including bureau de change operators, were recently arrested for allegedly funding Boko Haram terrorists.

No one has been convicted in Nigeria for funding Boko Haram, the terror group that has caused tens of thousands of deaths in Northern Nigeria since 2009.

According to Daily Trust newspaper, the recently arrested businessmen were arrested in an operation being coordinated by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), in collaboration with the State Security Service (SSS), Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The operation was said to have been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2020.

The newspaper reported that an initial list of 957 suspects comprising bureau de change (BDC) operators, gold miners and sellers and other business persons was acted upon. The prosecution of the arrested persons was stalled because of the two months strike by judiciary workers which was called off two days ago, the attorney general had said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

More on This
June 12 - Nigeria Observes Democracy Day Amid Protests
Key Takeaways From Nigeria President’s Interview with AriseTV
Six Years On - Are Nigerians Better or Worse Off Under Buhari?
Nigeria President Rules Out Amnesty for Bandits, Militants
Impact of Nigeria's #EndSARS Protests Still Felt Months Later
Nigerian Pathologist Reveals Autopsy Detail On Lekki Victims
Will Nigerian State Survive Twin Crises of Covid-19 and Conflict?
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Govt Gives Up Its Majority Ownership of South African Airline
Key Takeaways From Nigeria President’s Interview with AriseTV
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
France to Carry Out Major Overhaul of its Sahel Operation
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X