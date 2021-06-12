Nigeria: Buhari - Why There Is Insecurity in Many Parts of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has explained why insecurity has spread to many parts of Nigeria. He blamed this on the "unintended consequences" of scattering insurgents in the North East, which pushed them further in-country.

The President, in his national broadcast on Saturday to mark this year's democracy day, however promised that his administration would soon put an end to this.

"When you elected me as your President in 2015, you did so knowing that I will put an end to the growing insecurity, especially the insurgency in the North East, but the unintended consequences of our scattering them in the North East pushed them further in-country which is what we are now facing and dealing with. We will, by the Grace of God put an end to these challenges too."

