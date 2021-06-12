Nigeria: Buhari - Why There Is Insecurity in Many Parts of Nigeria

12 June 2021
This Day (Lagos)

President Muhammadu Buhari has explained why insecurity has spread to many parts of Nigeria. He blamed this on the "unintended consequences" of scattering insurgents in the North East, which pushed them further in-country.

The President, in his national broadcast on Saturday to mark this year's democracy day, however promised that his administration would soon put an end to this.

"When you elected me as your President in 2015, you did so knowing that I will put an end to the growing insecurity, especially the insurgency in the North East, but the unintended consequences of our scattering them in the North East pushed them further in-country which is what we are now facing and dealing with. We will, by the Grace of God put an end to these challenges too."

Details later...

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Govt Gives Up Its Majority Ownership of South African Airline
Key Takeaways From Nigeria President’s Interview with AriseTV
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
France to Carry Out Major Overhaul of its Sahel Operation
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X